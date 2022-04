The White House's new initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions from transportation NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Adviser, about a new initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and expanding clean transit.

Climate The White House's new initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions from transportation The White House's new initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions from transportation Listen · 6:10 6:10 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Adviser, about a new initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and expanding clean transit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor