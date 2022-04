What the shutdown of CNN+ might indicate about the future of streaming TV Just a month after its launch, streaming service CNN+ will shut down at the end of April. The company's president said some programming will migrate to CNN and its other networks.

Television What the shutdown of CNN+ might indicate about the future of streaming TV

Just a month after its launch, streaming service CNN+ will shut down at the end of April. The company's president said some programming will migrate to CNN and its other networks.