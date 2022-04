Supreme Court allows exclusion of Puerto Rican residents from disability benefits The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico from a federal program that aids low-income elderly and disabled people.

Law Supreme Court allows exclusion of Puerto Rican residents from disability benefits Supreme Court allows exclusion of Puerto Rican residents from disability benefits Listen · 2:34 2:34 The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico from a federal program that aids low-income elderly and disabled people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor