The latest on the probe into atrocities committed by Russian forces around Kyiv Russian forces pulling out of the area surrounding Kyiv left behind evidence of atrocities committed against civilians. The effort is now to try to build a war crimes case against the perpetrators.

World The latest on the probe into atrocities committed by Russian forces around Kyiv The latest on the probe into atrocities committed by Russian forces around Kyiv Listen · 6:29 6:29 Russian forces pulling out of the area surrounding Kyiv left behind evidence of atrocities committed against civilians. The effort is now to try to build a war crimes case against the perpetrators. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor