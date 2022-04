Meet the the lottery winner who has less than a year to prove his identity Winning over a quarter of a million dollars was easy for an undocumented 28 year-old Algerian man in Belgium. Actually getting his winnings has proven to be a challenge.

World Meet the the lottery winner who has less than a year to prove his identity Meet the the lottery winner who has less than a year to prove his identity Listen · 2:07 2:07 Winning over a quarter of a million dollars was easy for an undocumented 28 year-old Algerian man in Belgium. Actually getting his winnings has proven to be a challenge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor