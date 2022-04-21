What makes Drake's 'God's Plan' a hit pop song

In this episode from February 2020, former host Sam Sanders is joined by Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding, co-hosts of the podcast Switched On Pop. They break down what makes a hit song: why certain pop songs become ear worms and what their form and structure mean for the future of music. Sloan and Harding deconstruct songs in their 2020 book, Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works and Why It Matters.

This episode was originally produced by Anjuli Sastry Krbechek and Kitty Eisele.