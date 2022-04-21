Phoebe Bridgers makes her lyrics specific for a reason

Singer Phoebe Bridgers had a huge year in 2020. She was nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist, for her work on her album Punisher. The album was released to wide critical acclaim. But like the rest of us, Phoebe was stuck at home. So what's that really like for a musician?

In the latest episode of our summer music series, we revisit Sam Sanders' conversation with Phoebe from 2020. They talk about her love/hate relationship with touring, how she aims for the universal in the specificity of her lyrics, and her hopes for the future of music.

Watch the extended video version of this interview:

YouTube

This episode was originally produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Jordana Hochman.