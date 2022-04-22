Feid: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
From the line up of traditional Colombian instruments to the card playing interlude, every second of Feid's Medellín, Colombia pool hall performance invokes the feeling of charlando and cantando, chatting and singing, with friends.
Seamlessly anchoring all five tracks with a bass-emulating acoustic guitar and cajón-driven dembow, the new guard reggaeton royal brings unique instrumentation and culturally significant visuals to this Tiny Desk (home) concert for a deeply authentic portrait of a star on the rise baring a sonic piece of his soul to the world.
Flexing his multi-instrumentalist background, Feid brings in a new instrument for each arrangement of his hit tracks to represent the five different regions of Colombia in a comprehensive homage to his home. He opens with su propio region, using a tiple guitar from the Andean region on "JORDAN IV." Moving to the Llanos, his band breaks out a harp for a beautiful rendition of "TE MATA." He pulls in a tambor alegre on "VACAXIONES" to represent cumbia from the Caribbean region. Pausing for quick brindis, taking a shot, he closes out the show with two heartfelt numbers: First, an accordion-backed, vallenato version of "AMOR DE MI VIDA" for the Atlantic coastal region, and then a final pivot to the Pacific coastal region he mixes in a marimba de chonta on "SI TÚ SUPIERAS," before leaving the hall and riding off on a motorcycle.
The Colombian artist utilizes his full 15-minute set to depict an artistic and intentional musical image of his home and its rich sonic diversity, bringing the people, place and spirit behind a global genre center stage.
SET LIST
- "JORDAN IV"
- "TE MATA"
- "VACAXIONES"
- "AMOR DE MI VIDA"
- "SI TÚ SUPIERAS"
MUSICIANS
- Feid: vocals
- Pedro Mejía: Music Director, guitar
- Nicolás Guevara: cajón
- Angel "Arpangel" Rodriguez: harp
- Daniel Uribe: tiple
- Mateo Morales: tambor alegre
- Kike Riascos: marimba
- Luis Javier Hernandez: accordion
CREDITS
- Director: Sebastian Sánchez
- Executive Producer: Feid, Sebastián Arango
- Project Manager: Albert Piedrahita
- Production Coordinator: Fernando Ríos
- Personal Manager: Luis Villamizar
- Assistant Director: Ana Isabel Duque
- Director of Photography: unmojigato
- Audio Engineer: Miguel Mass
- Assistant Audio: Estefania Giraldo
- 1st AC: Camilo Gutierrez
- 2st AC: Lukas Restrepo
- Ronin: Sebastián Escobar Gil
- VHS Camera: Felipe Molina
- DIT: Santiago Arango
- Gaffer: Julián Echavarría
- Lighting Engineer: Carlos Beltrán
- Electric: Nilson Florez
- Assistant Lights: Jhonatan Satizabal, Arnulfo Villada
- Production Design: Camila Agudelo
- Assistant Art: Elizabeth Rendón, John Esteban Isaza
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Video Producer: Michael Zamora
- Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
- Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer
- Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann