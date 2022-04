Civilians in southern Ukraine are trying to get away from the assault in Mykolaiv Ukrainian soldiers are still hanging on in Mariupol while the country waits for more weapons from the U.S. In the southern port city of Mykolaiv, residents are fleeing the Russian attacks.

