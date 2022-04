The war will go on until Russia essentially cannibalizes Ukraine, professor says NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Sergey Radchenko, a Russian history professor at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, on what's behind Putin's shift in the focus in the war on Ukraine.

Europe The war will go on until Russia essentially cannibalizes Ukraine, professor says The war will go on until Russia essentially cannibalizes Ukraine, professor says Listen · 5:09 5:09 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Sergey Radchenko, a Russian history professor at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, on what's behind Putin's shift in the focus in the war on Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor