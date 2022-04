Activist pleads guilty in Oregon to decades old federal arson charges Prosecutors say Joseph Mahmoud Dibee was a member of the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front. The attacks targeted places that were thought to be harming animals and their habitats.

National Activist pleads guilty in Oregon to decades old federal arson charges Activist pleads guilty in Oregon to decades old federal arson charges Listen · 2:31 2:31 Prosecutors say Joseph Mahmoud Dibee was a member of the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front. The attacks targeted places that were thought to be harming animals and their habitats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor