National Florida moves to scrap Disney World's special regulatory status in the state Florida moves to scrap Disney World's special regulatory status in the state Listen · 3:53 3:53 Florida's legislature has voted to strip Disney's self-government — put in place decades ago. The move is a win for GOP Gov. DeSantis who has been in a public spat with the entertainment giant.