Calif. homeowner heard odd noises over the winter but didn't investigate

Once spring arrived, it was discovered a mama bear had moved into a crawl space for hibernating. Bear League animal rescuers were called, and they found four more bears.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

A rumbling from underneath your house could mean old pipes or troublesome supports. Some California homeowners heard odd noises - rumbling, snoring even - but decided to ignore it. Then spring arrived, and they found that a bear had chosen their crawl space for hibernating. BEAR League animal rescuers were called and found four more bears - four yearlings, including one that had been adopted by the mama bear. Five bears? That house must have been just right.

It's MORNING EDITION.

