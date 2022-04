The Russia-Ukraine war drives countries to consider NATO membership Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in part, to prevent it from joining NATO. The war has so frightened Finland and Sweden that they are looking to join the military alliance.

Europe The Russia-Ukraine war drives countries to consider NATO membership The Russia-Ukraine war drives countries to consider NATO membership Audio will be available later today. Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in part, to prevent it from joining NATO. The war has so frightened Finland and Sweden that they are looking to join the military alliance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor