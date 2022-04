CNN pulls the plug on the network's streaming platform after only a month NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Carol Costello, a professor and former CNN anchor, about the collapse of the streaming service CNN+.

CNN pulls the plug on the network's streaming platform after only a month

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Carol Costello, a professor and former CNN anchor, about the collapse of the streaming service CNN+.