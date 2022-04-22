The late Eddie Van Halen left a big donation to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation

Van Halen worked closely with the group that helps build out music programs in schools in low-income communities. The foundation says it received a seven-figure donation from Van Halen.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Van Halen made music that parents once worried about their kids hearing. Turns out the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen had an interest in passing on music skills to kids. He worked with a group supporting school music programs in low-income communities. And they now say his will leaves them a seven-figure donation. Eddie Van Halen once said, if you just want to be famous, run naked down the street. But if you want music to be your livelihood, play, play, play. It's MORNING EDITION.

