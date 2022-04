The late Eddie Van Halen left a big donation to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation Van Halen worked closely with the group that helps build out music programs in schools in low-income communities. The foundation says it received a seven-figure donation from Van Halen.

Music News The late Eddie Van Halen left a big donation to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation Van Halen worked closely with the group that helps build out music programs in schools in low-income communities. The foundation says it received a seven-figure donation from Van Halen.