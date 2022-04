'Fresh Air' marks the centennial of jazz great Charles Mingus Critic Kevin Whitehead reflects on the legacy of the musician who would have been 100 on April 22, 2022. Mingus died in 1979, leaving behind a catalog of music that reflected his outsized personality.

Review Music Reviews 'Fresh Air' marks the centennial of jazz great Charles Mingus 'Fresh Air' marks the centennial of jazz great Charles Mingus Listen · 5:52 5:52 Critic Kevin Whitehead reflects on the legacy of the musician who would have been 100 on April 22, 2022. Mingus died in 1979, leaving behind a catalog of music that reflected his outsized personality.