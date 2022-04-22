#2233: To Wash or Not To Wash : The Best of Car Talk "Ford or Chevy?", "Standard or Auto-magic?", "Two-door or Four-door?", "Hard-top or convertible?", "Does She or Doesn't She?". Add to this list of great automotive choices Jerry and his girlfriend Mari's, "To wash or not to wash?" Is it really necessary in the middle of a New York winter to wash your car when it will be just as dirty within a few days? As luck would have it, the brothers disagree with both choices. Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2233: To Wash or Not To Wash Listen · 35:39