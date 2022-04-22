The News Roundup For April 22, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The federal government's mandate concerning masks on transportation was dropped this week after a judge in Florida overturned it. Airlines announced the change abruptly on social media, in terminals, and in some cases mid-flight. The Justice Department has announced it will appeal the decision.

Vermont Sen. and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is reportedly keeping his options open, mulling over a potential 2024 run for the White House.

Netflix announced a loss in subscribers for the first time since 2011. The company's share price has dropped significantly.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this week a new phase of his country's war in Russia is beginning as fighting continues to rage in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Bloomberg is reporting Kremlin insiders are quietly labeling Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a colossal mistake given the toll the conflict and resulting sanctions are taking on the country. They also say that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no danger of losing power.

Germany has announced it will end imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the country will aim to reduce imports by half by the summer.

Anita Kumar, Abby Phillip, and Shane Harris join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Lawler and Idrees Ali join us for the international edition of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.