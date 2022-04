Florida is ending Disney's special tax district. Here's what comes next NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to reporter Nick Papantonis of WFTV about the effect that revoking Disney's special tax district will have on local taxpayers.

Economy Florida is ending Disney's special tax district. Here's what comes next Florida is ending Disney's special tax district. Here's what comes next Listen · 4:30 4:30 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to reporter Nick Papantonis of WFTV about the effect that revoking Disney's special tax district will have on local taxpayers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor