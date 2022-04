Macron is beating Le Pen in France's polls — but not by as much as 5 years ago French voters cast their ballots Sunday. Polls show incumbent president Emmanuel Macron ahead of his rival, populist candidate Marine Le Pen.

Europe Macron is beating Le Pen in France's polls — but not by as much as 5 years ago Macron is beating Le Pen in France's polls — but not by as much as 5 years ago Listen · 3:33 3:33 French voters cast their ballots Sunday. Polls show incumbent president Emmanuel Macron ahead of his rival, populist candidate Marine Le Pen. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor