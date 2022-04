After months of obstacles, a Gaza man reaches a hospital in the West Bank for surgery A Gaza man waited for more than two months before he got Israeli permission to leave Gaza for a Palestinian hospital in the West Bank.

World After months of obstacles, a Gaza man reaches a hospital in the West Bank for surgery After months of obstacles, a Gaza man reaches a hospital in the West Bank for surgery Listen · 11:14 11:14 A Gaza man waited for more than two months before he got Israeli permission to leave Gaza for a Palestinian hospital in the West Bank. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor