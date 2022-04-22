Finally, our comic book

The day is finally here. The Micro-Face comic books have been printed! This time last year, we were accepting pre-orders that were slated to ship within a few months. But due to a series of unfortunate events ... that did not happen.

Making a comic book is, what's the right way to say this? Way freaking harder than we thought! What we assumed were tiny decisions rippled downstream, and caused all kinds of problems and delays. Today on the show, a front row seat as we break the comic book supply chain.

