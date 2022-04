A transportation union president felt "relief" at mask mandate decision NPR's Scott Simon speaks to John Courtney, president of a transit workers' union in California, about the court decision striking down the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Health A transportation union president felt "relief" at mask mandate decision A transportation union president felt "relief" at mask mandate decision Listen · 3:51 3:51 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to John Courtney, president of a transit workers' union in California, about the court decision striking down the federal mask mandate on public transportation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor