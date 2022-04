Use these tips and tricks to find your footing outdoors There are lots of benefits to spending time in nature. NPR's Life Kit provides some help to getting outside.

Environment Use these tips and tricks to find your footing outdoors Use these tips and tricks to find your footing outdoors Audio will be available later today. There are lots of benefits to spending time in nature. NPR's Life Kit provides some help to getting outside. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor