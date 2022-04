China looks to learn from Russia's shortcomings in Ukraine Russia's military has not performed as expected in Ukraine. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, which regularly drills with Russia, is watching closely.

Asia China looks to learn from Russia's shortcomings in Ukraine China looks to learn from Russia's shortcomings in Ukraine Audio will be available later today. Russia's military has not performed as expected in Ukraine. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, which regularly drills with Russia, is watching closely. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor