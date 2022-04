What is Russia's place on the U.N. Security Council? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group about Russia's place on the U.N. Security Council.

World What is Russia's place on the U.N. Security Council? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group about Russia's place on the U.N. Security Council. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor