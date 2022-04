D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser talks about a multipronged approach to curb gun violence NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Bowser about the rise in gun violence in American cities and possible solutions.

National D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser talks about a multipronged approach to curb gun violence D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser talks about a multipronged approach to curb gun violence Listen · 7:25 7:25 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Bowser about the rise in gun violence in American cities and possible solutions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor