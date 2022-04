The war has many Ukrainians who speak Russian abandoning the language A third of Ukrainians speak Russian as their first language. But Russia's invasion has led several people to distance themselves from the language.

A third of Ukrainians speak Russian as their first language. But Russia's invasion has led several people to distance themselves from the language.