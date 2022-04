As COVID cases rise, the U.S. is in a better place than before, Jha says NPR's Leila Faldel speaks with Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the Biden administration's coronavirus response team, about the latest on mask requirements and the outlook for COVID-19 in the coming months.

Health As COVID cases rise, the U.S. is in a better place than before, Jha says As COVID cases rise, the U.S. is in a better place than before, Jha says Listen · 7:05 7:05 NPR's Leila Faldel speaks with Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the Biden administration's coronavirus response team, about the latest on mask requirements and the outlook for COVID-19 in the coming months. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor