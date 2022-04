School closures in Oakland, Calif., may impact Black children with disabilities Oakland is closing schools to save money. Parents say which schools get closed raise questions about racial equity. They say the district targets schools that serve Black kids with disabilities.

National School closures in Oakland, Calif., may impact Black children with disabilities School closures in Oakland, Calif., may impact Black children with disabilities Listen · 3:48 3:48 Oakland is closing schools to save money. Parents say which schools get closed raise questions about racial equity. They say the district targets schools that serve Black kids with disabilities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor