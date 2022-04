MIT researchers confirm that it's hard to split the filling evenly in an Oreo Twist apart an Oreo and the creme filling usually ends up mostly on one side. Researchers concluded there's no secret. The production process makes it almost impossible to split the filling evenly.

MIT researchers confirm that it's hard to split the filling evenly in an Oreo Twist apart an Oreo and the creme filling usually ends up mostly on one side. Researchers concluded there's no secret. The production process makes it almost impossible to split the filling evenly.