#2234: It's the Fuel Economy, Stupid! : The Best of Car Talk Sheila's husband is running for President of the United States and the two of them are about to embark on a barnstorming tour of the US in Sheila's Chevy Chevette. So, yeah, we're guessing this has got to be a longshot campaign. Sheila says that her mechanic recently fixed something in the car's electrical system with his wife's earring and some epoxy and now Sheila and her Presidential hopeful husband want to know if they should reconsider at least the Chevette's candidacy? Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Listen · 36:06