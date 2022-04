U.S. defense secretary 'wants to see Russia weakened' as Ukraine's railways are hit Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. wants to see the Russian military weakened on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure in central and western Ukraine.

