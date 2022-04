With lockdown fears looming, Beijing is testing millions for COVID Beijing says it will test all 3.6 million residents in its largest district after finding about four dozen COVID cases. Residents fear a city-wide lockdown is imminent.

Asia With lockdown fears looming, Beijing is testing millions for COVID With lockdown fears looming, Beijing is testing millions for COVID Listen · 2:29 2:29 Beijing says it will test all 3.6 million residents in its largest district after finding about four dozen COVID cases. Residents fear a city-wide lockdown is imminent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor