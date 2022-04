Brain scan studies need to get much bigger to offer insight into mental illness Researchers say most brain scan studies are too small to explain complex human traits like intelligence or mental health. Meaningful insights will require studies of thousands of brains, not dozens.

Mental Health Brain scan studies need to get much bigger to offer insight into mental illness Brain scan studies need to get much bigger to offer insight into mental illness Listen · 4:34 4:34 Researchers say most brain scan studies are too small to explain complex human traits like intelligence or mental health. Meaningful insights will require studies of thousands of brains, not dozens. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor