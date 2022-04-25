Molly Shannon The comedian on her new memoir: Hello, Molly!

toggle caption Ecco Press

We welcome a true Superstar on the latest episode, the one and only Molly Shannon!

She's one of the greatest comic actors ever. You know her credits: Saturday NIght Live, White Lotus, The Other Two, A Night at the Roxbury – to name a few.

Shannon just wrote a book. It's called Hello, Molly: A Memoir. In the book, she shares her life story.

She writes about her time on Saturday Night Live portraying characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher, but also her childhood.

Shannon's mother, younger sister and cousin died in a car accident when Molly was four years old. Her father, who survived the crash and raised Molly, was driving under the influence.

The book is harrowing and hilarious, heartbreaking and heartwarming.

Shannon talks with Jesse Thorn about the new book. Plus, what it took to bring Mary Katherine Gallagher to SNL – she explains why it was anything but easy.

Molly Shannon's newest show, I Love That For You premieres this week on Showtime.