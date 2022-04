Investigating the timing and implications of Brittney Griner's arrest in Russia Months after her arrest, WNBA all-star Brittney Griner is still held in a Russian prison. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Yahoo Sports writer Jeff Eisenberg about suspicions surrounding her case.

