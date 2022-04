NATO defense officials meet in Germany to decide the next steps for Ukraine The U.S. wants to weaken Russia to the point where it can't wage a war like this again. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder about what options NATO has left.

