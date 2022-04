Neighboring communities criticize Malibu's plan to deal with homelessness The California coastal city of Malibu accounts for a tiny fraction of Los Angeles County's homeless population. The exclusive community plans to handle the issue by moving unhoused people elsewhere.

National Neighboring communities criticize Malibu's plan to deal with homelessness Neighboring communities criticize Malibu's plan to deal with homelessness Listen · 3:53 3:53 The California coastal city of Malibu accounts for a tiny fraction of Los Angeles County's homeless population. The exclusive community plans to handle the issue by moving unhoused people elsewhere. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor