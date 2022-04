Deep scars remain after Russian troops pulled out of Trostyanets A small Ukrainian town near the Russian border was the first to be liberated after a four-week Russian occupation. Its challenges provide a window into the tough road ahead for similar communities.

Europe Deep scars remain after Russian troops pulled out of Trostyanets