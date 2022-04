A woman on death row in Texas has won a stay of execution A Texas court halted Wednesday's planned execution of Melissa Lucio, who was convicted in the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter. Lawmakers, celebrities and jurors are questioning the verdict.

