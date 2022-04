Judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from lifting COVID border rules NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas of California about White House plans to end Title 42, which restricts migrants entering from the southern border due to the pandemic.

Politics Judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from lifting COVID border rules Judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from lifting COVID border rules Listen · 5:19 5:19 NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas of California about White House plans to end Title 42, which restricts migrants entering from the southern border due to the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor