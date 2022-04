Bad Bunny will be the first Latino to headline a live-action Marvel movie Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny will play the title character in the Spider Man spinoff El Muerto — about a wrestler who gets superpowers from a lucha libre mask. Sony Pictures plans a 2024 release.

