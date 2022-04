CNN anchor Zain Asher looks back on the tragedy that helped drive her success Asher's father died in a car crash in Nigeria when she was 5. Afterward, her mom raised four children on her own in a crime-ridden London neighborhood. Asher's memoir is Where the Children Take Us.

CNN anchor Zain Asher looks back on the tragedy that helped drive her success

Asher's father died in a car crash in Nigeria when she was 5. Afterward, her mom raised four children on her own in a crime-ridden London neighborhood. Asher's memoir is Where the Children Take Us.