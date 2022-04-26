The History Of America's Fight For Fair Labor

The pandemic has prompted a lot of change.

One considerable shift? Workers telling bosses they're not gonna take it anymore. The so-called Great Resignation hasn't slowed so far in 2022. In February, over 4 million people quit their jobs. About 74,000 of those who left worked in retail.

In addition to quitting, workers are also taking back control via unions. In two recent high-profile moves, employees at Starbucks and Amazon voted to organize despite their respective employers' best efforts.

Those workers are building on decades of strikes and challenges to a system that didn't always have their best interest in mind.

Kim Kelly is the author of "Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor." She takes a look back at America's labor efforts from the Black washerwomen of Jackson, Mississippi, in the 1800s to today's sex workers on OnlyFans.

We also hear from a current striker of the Warrior Met Coal company. You can find Warrior Met Coal's website on the strike here.

Kim Kelly and Haeden Wright join us for the conversation.

