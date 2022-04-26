Why Are Masks Such A Big Deal For So Many? Psychologists Have Thoughts

If you've been on a flight or taken public transit recently, you might've a lot fewer masks.

A Florida judge struck down the federal travel mask mandate last Monday, and while companies aren't being forced to drop their mandates, many have. Meanwhile, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for 75 percent of new COVID cases in the U.S.

To mask or not to mask continues to be a divisive question. We get into the psychology of why.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gretchen Chapman, and Steven Taylor join us for the conversation.

