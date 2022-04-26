Accessibility links
Why Are Masks Such A Big Deal For So Many? Psychologists Have Thoughts : 1A If you've been on a flight or taken public transit recently, you might've seen fewer masks on fewer faces. This is because a Florida judge struck down the federal travel mask mandate last Monday.

While companies aren't being forced to drop their mandates many have. All of this while the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for 75 percent of new COVID cases in the U.S.

To mask or not to mask continues to be a divisive question. We get into the psychology of why.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Why Are Masks Such A Big Deal For So Many? Psychologists Have Thoughts

Why Are Masks Such A Big Deal For So Many? Psychologists Have Thoughts

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1094791782/1095127185" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A mask is seen on the ground at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A mask is seen on the ground at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

If you've been on a flight or taken public transit recently, you might've a lot fewer masks.

A Florida judge struck down the federal travel mask mandate last Monday, and while companies aren't being forced to drop their mandates, many have. Meanwhile, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for 75 percent of new COVID cases in the U.S.

To mask or not to mask continues to be a divisive question. We get into the psychology of why.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gretchen Chapman, and Steven Taylor join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.