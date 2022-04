Ukraine's prosecutor general is determined to hold Russia accountable for atrocities Ukraine's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, is determined to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for what she says are war crimes. Reviewing the evidence has taken a toll on her.

