Why one writer questions whether Musk is the right fit for Twitter NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Anand Giridharadas, author of the book Winners Take All: the Elite Charade of Changing the World, about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter in the name of free speech.

Technology Why one writer questions whether Musk is the right fit for Twitter Why one writer questions whether Musk is the right fit for Twitter Listen · 4:22 4:22 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Anand Giridharadas, author of the book Winners Take All: the Elite Charade of Changing the World, about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter in the name of free speech. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor